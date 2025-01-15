Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Havant Borough Council will debate a motion to halt the controversial Aquind interconnector project, widely opposed by local communities, MPs, and environmental groups.

The proposed motion, introduced by Councillor Antonia Harrison and seconded by Councillor Richard Brown, urges the council to oppose the project and demand that the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, refuse permission.

The Aquind project, which involves constructing a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) interconnector between the UK and France, has been criticised in the motion for its potential environmental and logistical consequences.

A 'Let's Stop Aquind' walking protest against Aquind in July 2021 Picture: Sam Stephenson

The motion argues Aquind would result in disruption in areas such as Purbrook, Waterlooville, and Portsmouth’s Eastern Road, as well as environmental damage to Langstone Harbour from the excavation of heavy metals and toxic waste.

It also criticises the proposed converter station at Lovedean, with a massive footprint of 200m x 200m and a height of up to 26m. The Ministry of Defence has also voiced concerns, stating in 2024 that the project would “clearly and unacceptably impede and compromise the safe and effective use of HMNB Portsmouth.”

Despite the UK’s need for additional electricity infrastructure, the motion highlights that the Aquind interconnector would contribute only a net 2 per cent gain in supply. The project has faced multiple setbacks, including Ofgem’s November 2024 decision to reject it due to high constraint costs and concerns over its deliverability.

The motion calls on Havant Borough Council to align with other opponents, including the Ministry of Defence, MPs Suella Braverman, Stephen Morgan, and Amanda Martin, as well as the Let’s Stop Aquind Campaign.

It also requests that the council leader reiterates the demand for a swift and decisive refusal from the Secretary of State, "ending the uncertainty for local people".

The motion will be debated during a full council meeting tomorrow (15/01/2025).