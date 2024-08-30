Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The controversial Aquind interconnector project would obstruct the “safe and effective use” of Portsmouth’s Naval Base, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The MoD has submitted a letter to central government planners, urging them to refuse permission for the controversial project which, if approved, would involve laying electricity cables between Normandy in France and Lovedean, passing through the eastern side of Portsmouth.

James Muncie, deputy director for economic security and statecraft, expressed “significant concerns” about the project on behalf of the MoD, though he noted that these concerns could not be publicly disclosed for security reasons. He said the project would “unacceptably impede and compromise the safe and effective use of a key defence asset, HMNB Portsmouth.”

A 'Let's Stop Aquind' walking protest against Aquind in July 2021 Picture: Sam Stephenson

He added that Royal Navy operations, including military training, would be affected, which “represents a clear risk to UK defence and national security”, and that mitigating these risks is not possible.

In response, Aquind spokesperson Ben Iorio strongly rejected the “unsubstantiated” concerns, describing them as a “complete reversal” of the MoD’s stance on the project in 2020.

“The MoD’s open representations fail to explain how the Aquind interconnector would impact HMNB Portsmouth to an unacceptable extent, nor why mitigation to address the concerns is impossible,” he said.

“Despite repeated attempts to engage constructively with the MoD, as planning policy requires of both parties, our proposals are seemingly being dismissed by the MoD without the necessary due consideration.”

HMS Prince of Wales at Portsmouth Naval Base. Picture: Sarah Standing (110724-1766) | Sarah Standing

The project has faced criticism from local residents, campaigners, Portsmouth city councillors, and MPs, including Labour’s Stephen Morgan and Amanda Martin.

In a recent statement, Mr Morgan welcomed the MoD’s intervention. “With Portsmouth being the heart and home of the Royal Navy, and in light of the untold disruption Aquind would bring to our city, I have long raised national security concerns as part of the representations I’ve been making on behalf of constituents,” he said.

Ms Martin echoed Mr Morgan’s sentiments, adding that she will “continue to raise with the Government the damage to our national security and local environment this disastrous project will cause”.