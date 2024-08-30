Aquind: MoD opposes interconnector scheme saying it would obstruct the “safe and effective use” of naval base
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The MoD has submitted a letter to central government planners, urging them to refuse permission for the controversial project which, if approved, would involve laying electricity cables between Normandy in France and Lovedean, passing through the eastern side of Portsmouth.
James Muncie, deputy director for economic security and statecraft, expressed “significant concerns” about the project on behalf of the MoD, though he noted that these concerns could not be publicly disclosed for security reasons. He said the project would “unacceptably impede and compromise the safe and effective use of a key defence asset, HMNB Portsmouth.”
He added that Royal Navy operations, including military training, would be affected, which “represents a clear risk to UK defence and national security”, and that mitigating these risks is not possible.
In response, Aquind spokesperson Ben Iorio strongly rejected the “unsubstantiated” concerns, describing them as a “complete reversal” of the MoD’s stance on the project in 2020.
“The MoD’s open representations fail to explain how the Aquind interconnector would impact HMNB Portsmouth to an unacceptable extent, nor why mitigation to address the concerns is impossible,” he said.
“Despite repeated attempts to engage constructively with the MoD, as planning policy requires of both parties, our proposals are seemingly being dismissed by the MoD without the necessary due consideration.”
The project has faced criticism from local residents, campaigners, Portsmouth city councillors, and MPs, including Labour’s Stephen Morgan and Amanda Martin.
In a recent statement, Mr Morgan welcomed the MoD’s intervention. “With Portsmouth being the heart and home of the Royal Navy, and in light of the untold disruption Aquind would bring to our city, I have long raised national security concerns as part of the representations I’ve been making on behalf of constituents,” he said.
Ms Martin echoed Mr Morgan’s sentiments, adding that she will “continue to raise with the Government the damage to our national security and local environment this disastrous project will cause”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.