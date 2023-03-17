Havant councillor criticises police commissioner over council tax hikes

During a discussion about new CCTV cameras in Waterlooville town centre, councillor Tim Pike took aim at the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for failing to properly invest in the borough.

The newly approved CCTV in Waterlooville was funded through the UK shared prosperity fund at a cost of £25,400.

Cllr Tim Pike. Picture: Sarah Standing

In the last six months, over 100 incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour were recorded in the Waterlooville town centre.

Cllr Pike said: ‘Stats show that Havant town centre has three times the crime rate than Waterlooville town centre.

‘Clearly, we have CCTV in the Meridian Centre and we know after the months and years that I’ve been looking after it that the police do not come when an incident is picked up by the CCTV.

‘This needs to be a cross-partnership approach, the PCC is saying the right things but that doesn’t seem to result in action here on the ground.

‘We’ve heard year after year that CCTV can be effective but the PCC has refused to get their chequebook out and actually help support, despite their maximum council tax increases at every opportunity.’

In response, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Donna Jones, said: ‘I’m really pleased to be working with councillor Alex Rennie and the Havant councillors on the installation of new CCTV for Waterlooville town centre.

‘The police district commander for Havant Habs Rahman has been supporting Havant Council in putting in a bid to my Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Fund.

‘The ASB fund was created in 2021, and is £200k per year. In the time it’s been in existence a number of grants have been made, including for street lighting, CCTV, electric bikes for neighbourhood policing teams and funding for youth diversion charities, especially during school holidays.