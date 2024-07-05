Havant General Election 2024: Shock as full recount called for following astonishingly close results

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Jul 2024, 03:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A recount has been called for at the Havant General Election following a astonishingly close results.

After hours of rising tensions, a recount has officially commenced at the Havant General Election count. This comes following an extremely close outcome between Conservative candidate, Alan Mak, and Labour candidate, Stefanie Harvery.

The candidates all huddled round deputy acting returning officer, Joanne McIntosh, revealed the results which prompted the recount.

The count is predicted to take approximately an hour taking us up to 4am.

For more updates about the General Election results, click here.

Related topics:Alan MakLabour

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.