Havant General Election 2024: Shock as full recount called for following astonishingly close results
A recount has been called for at the Havant General Election following a astonishingly close results.
After hours of rising tensions, a recount has officially commenced at the Havant General Election count. This comes following an extremely close outcome between Conservative candidate, Alan Mak, and Labour candidate, Stefanie Harvery.
The candidates all huddled round deputy acting returning officer, Joanne McIntosh, revealed the results which prompted the recount.
The count is predicted to take approximately an hour taking us up to 4am.
