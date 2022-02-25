Havant residents set for council tax hike this April as authority delivers a 'balanced budget'

The council’s budget for 2022/23 will include a 2.33 per cent increase in tax, representing a rate of £219.48 for a band D property - or £5 more than the current charge.

As part of the budget numerous car parks owned by the council will also see a rise in charges, including Meridian and Bulbeck Road car parks.

The rise in prices address inflation and financial concerns caused by the council's decision to end the shared partnership with East Hampshire District Council.

The council's chief finance officer (CFO) said last week that the decision to end the partnership places Havant in a ‘very fragile position’.

Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday, leader Councillor Alex Rennie said: ‘I am pleased to deliver to council what I believe to be a robust budget and a balanced budget.

‘Our decision to end the shared partnership meant we had to move quickly in adapting to the circumstances that we as politicians gave to our officers and I think they’ve done an admirable job in rising to that challenge.

‘We do need to address the challenges that have been set out in our medium-term finance strategy and bridge the deficit.

‘The CFO makes clear in her statement that we need to give serious consideration to these challenges.

‘There are certainly challenges - I have absolutely no doubt we can meet those challenges and I think we can absolutely stand on our own two feet, we can take control of our own destiny.’

Last year, the council required a one-off grant from central government, some £1.29m in order to balance the budget. This year despite bringing forward around £1m of savings the budget relied on another grant of £855,000.

The medium-term finance strategy presents an ongoing deficit position of £2.6m which hasn’t improved since last year.

Independent councillor Prad Bains added: ‘It’s important to note that we have only managed to reach a balanced budget because the council received large windfall payments during the pandemic.

‘These windfall payments won’t continue until next year and leaves us staring at a huge deficit - we are simply pushing the unsustainable financial situation further down the road.’

