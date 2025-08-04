The local authority has responded to proposed plans for migrant housing to be established in Waterlooville - highlighting various “concerns”.

Havant Borough Council has released an official response to the Home Office for accommodation being set up in Waterlooville town centre. A formal consultation process is currently ongoing, with the views of the local authority and key stakeholders being brought forward.

Huge crowds filled the precinct | Alex Shute

The council has raised “two clear concerns” for the proposals. “Firstly, the site is currently not compliant with fire regulations and thus currently not suitable for housing. Secondly, the council would like to engage in further discussion – should the Home Office choose to provide the accommodation – over the level of support that would be provided to keep people safe and to aid community cohesion.”

As part of this submission to national government, key points from businesses, MPs, voluntary support organisations, and others, have been brought forward. Havant MP Alan Mak, Conservative, has called for the plans to be scrapped. Council leader Councillor Phil Munday, Labour for Havant St Faith’s ward, said: “As a council we are utterly committed to doing our part to support the successful integration of asylum seekers into the borough.

“We recognise the need to support the government programme and will play our part wherever possible. Although we expressed concerns with the proposed Waterlooville site last week, the support provided alongside is key to any successful integration in the future. As such, I will ask the Home Office to ensure that any further proposals outline what they intend to provide from the outset.”

More than 1,000 people packed Waterlooville precinct in response to the proposal to temporarily accommodate 35 people above shops in London Road. Joe Ward from Portsmouth Patriots, one of the groups involved in organising the event, previously said: “The amount of people who turned up yesterday shows that this is very much a more of a community issue for the people of Waterlooville, and not a political issue.

“When you get that many people turning up to protest in a small town like Waterlooville it really goes to show that people have had enough.”