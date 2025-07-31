Organisers of last night’s protest opposing plans for migrant housing in Waterlooville have said the turn-out was ‘absolutely fantastic’ - and shows the strength of feeling in the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 1,000 people packed into the precinct to show their opposition to a Home Office proposal to offer temporary accommodation to 35 people in flats above shops in London Road, also urging Havant Borough Council to formally oppose the plans.

Joe Ward from Portsmouth Patriots, one of the groups involved in organising the event, praise the community spirit of the protest which he said showed how concerned local residents were about the impact of the proposals on the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The amount of people who turned up yesterday shows that this is very much a more of a community issue for the people of Waterlooville, and not a political issue.

“When you get that many people turning up to protest in a small town like Waterlooville it really goes to show that people have had enough.

“It was fantastic, it had a really community feel to it. They were local people there, families there, older people there, lots of singing and dancing and a great atmosphere. No-one had a racists word to say - it is not about that.”

Watch the video embedded in this story to see the scenes in Waterlooville last night - or click here to watch a fuller video (*warning this version contains foul language)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People make their views known | Alex Shute

As previously reported by The News, the Home Office’s agent Clearsprings is looking at the suitability of the flats in the precinct to house asylum seekers awaiting the outcome of their claims.

The Home Office has said the accommodation is “best suited for the use of couples, or single parents with young children” adding “there is one single flat which would most likely be utilised for a single adult female”, though campaigners have expressed fears that instead they would be occupied by single men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ward said that many people at yesterday’s protest felt it was ‘a slap in the face’ to hear that migrants were being offered housing at a time when many local people were struggling with high living costs.

He said: “It goes to show that people have had enough. Why are people who are coming here illegally getting priority over the British people, especially in the area of the south east where we live which has high rates of council tax as well as other costs?”

He added that he was pleased that the protest was peaceful, with a handful of counter protesters kept away from the area by the police to maintain peace. Hampshire Police, which had a heavy presence at the protest yesterday, also confirmed the event went off without incident.

Strong views shared at the protest | Alex Shute

Posting on X, Ms Braverman, who is the Conservative MP for Fareham and Waterlooville, said: “Very proud of the people of Waterlooville tonight. To the thousands of local people who peacefully protested, you speak for millions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Zero offences, arrests and no disorder. You’re not far-right. You just love our country and are willing to stand up for it. Thank you.

“To the Home Office and Havant Borough Council, we say: no. Thank you to the police for keeping everyone safe.”

The demonstration came after the MP organised a petition signed by almost 10,000 people against the plans which she has presented to Havant Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anti-migrant protesters made their views known | Alex Shute

“Repeated reference to illegal immigrants and unwanted men flames fears when we know as a matter of fact all users of the proposed accommodation are supported asylum seekers.

“Furthermore, the proposed use – as I discussed in depth with the Home Office personally – is that the accommodation would be used by a mix of families and individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a marked difference to the quite frankly offensive remarks that the proposed use of the site is to solely house dangerous single men of detriment to the borough.”

The proposal comes as part of a wider bid to reduce the numbers of migrants being temporarily housed in hotels and disperse people equally across the country - a policy of successive governments.

A Home Office spokeswoman previously said it was in “active dialogue” with the local authority and added: “We are working to fairly disperse asylum seekers across the country, consulting closely with local authorities and listening to local concerns.”