Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Langstone Harbour Board had increased annual fees by 366 per cent. This decision raised alarm among residents, campaigners, and Havant Borough Councillors. The ferry service, operated by Baker Trayte Marine, had expressed concerns about its viability following the fee hikes imposed in the wake of the pandemic.

Billy Johnson, Harbourmaster said: “The Hayling Ferry operated by Baker Trayte Marine Ltd is a genuinely important part of the harbour and a much-loved community asset which has operated since 2016.

“Striking a balance that provides value for local taxpayer while acknowledging a wider community benefit will always be a priority for Langstone Harbour Board in its role as the statutory harbour authority.”

Johnson went on to explain that, in collaboration with the ferry operator, they have reached an agreement on passenger charges for the current and upcoming years. Under this new arrangement, the statutory charge imposed by the harbour per passenger, which helps maintain the harbour, will no longer have a flat rate of 55p. According to the new fee structure, the harbour’s levy of 50p per passenger will decrease after the first 20,000 passengers, with a reduction to 40p per passenger after the first 30,000 passengers, and so on. Ultimately, it will be 10p per passenger after 50,000 passengers have been carried.

The harbour’s annual report indicates that nearly 48,000 passengers used the ferry in the 2022/23 period.

Mr Johnson said he is confident the new deal ‘represents good value for local residents and harbour users alike’.

‘We will continue to engage with local councils, communities, and the ferry operator to find the best way we can provide the infrastructure to maintain a ferry service for local residents, as well as visitors to Hayling and Portsmouth, on a long-term basis.’