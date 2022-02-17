As of today, all Hampshire authorities have put forward their council tax increases.

While Hampshire residents pay their tax directly to the county council, it is split between different groups, such as the police and fire services.

For band D properties, council tax will rise by £55.41 per year, with a £40.41 increase from the county council, £10 from the police and crime commissioner and £5 from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

Hampshire County Council's council tax increase comes in the face of £80m budget cuts.

Of the 2.99 per cent increase, one per cent will specifically go to adult social care, which has seen ‘significant’ cost increases over the past 12 months.

In his report, director of corporate operations Rob Carr explained that the council had anticipated that two per cent would go to adult social care, which has also had an impact on the overall budget.

But Conservatives argue that because council tax is lower in Hampshire than in other parts of the country, the increase has a smaller impact on the county council's budget.

Executive member for commercial strategy, estates and property, Cllr Steve Forster, said: ‘We are very aware of the cost of living increases that everyone is experiencing, it’s putting much more pressure onto our residents.

‘The increase we are proposing comes from a reasonable position. We are continuing to deliver a good range of services at a high standard, but the pressure is severe.’

Opposing Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr Keith House, said: ‘The council leader is disappointed we can't increase council tax more. This comes from a Conservative council.

‘Increasing council tax seems to be the only possible way out for us financially, given the support we have lost from central government.’

Independent group representative for Whitehill, Bordon and Lindford, Cllr Andy Tree, added: ‘Because of the position we are in, our residents are facing a council tax increase, but service cuts.

‘If you’re paying more council tax you would expect to be getting more out of it.’

Overall, council tax will generate an income of £738m for the county council, officers have calculated.

Portsmouth and Southampton councils have different rates for city residents.

