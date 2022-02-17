Warsash football club wins bid to keep floodlights on an extra hour every day

The Warsash Wasps Sports and Football Club (WWSFC), in New Road, applied to Fareham Borough Council to have their floodlight curfew extended to 10pm.

The application saw more than one hundred members of the public commenting in support for the extension and commending it as an important part of the community.

Under 11s six-a-side football tournament at Warsash Wasps FC Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180519-)

However, Julian Hicks, of Oakwood Close had concerns that the football ground has become ‘intrusive’ as his property overlooks the facility.

‘Do they need to play until 10pm. No, it's just a way to make money from adult players in the late evening which is strange for a non-profit operation,’ he said.

‘If Wasps are currently not adhering to planning consent then what will they do with an extension?

‘Of course the tired excuse for the community and youth development is trotted out but with scant regard for others in the community who don't use the facility and actually live right by the ground.’

Mark Gibson, a committee member for WWSFC gave a deputation at the planning committee meeting last night (Feb 16) in support of the application.

He said: ‘Warsash Wasps is made up entirely of volunteers from our community, we have been, and are committed to providing safe sporting facilities to all our girls, boys, men and women.

‘As you can see from the comments regarding our application - there are countless numbers of comments in support and only a single one in opposition.

‘In the 12 years since the original grant of planning permission Warsash Wasps have received no complaints whatsoever about the usage of the Weatherproof Wasps 3G facility, even though due to an oversight the floodlighting has actually been used up to 10pm for those 12 years.’

During the debate stage, Councillor Michael Ford, who represents Warsash ward, showed support for Mr Gibson’s deputation.

‘It all these years I've never had a complaint about Warsash Wasps - they’re a very community-minded group’ he said.

After a brief discussion members voted unanimously in favour of the application.

