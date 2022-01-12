The city council has launched a survey to gather opinions on plans for key areas in the city centre, including changes to unicorn junction in the north of the city centre, Isambard Brunel Road and Lake Road.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, the council’s transport boss, said: ‘The centre of Portsmouth is a very important location for lots of people working, living and shopping in Portsmouth, so I would very much like to see improvements to these areas.

Picture: Steve Reid

‘These proposals will work hand in hand with other improvements going on in the city centre and will make it easier and more appealing for people to travel by bus, or by walking or cycling.

‘These plans will make a big difference to the community, so we'd really like people to share their opinions on how to improve these important areas.’

Funded by the government’s transforming cities fund (TCF), proposals include the introduction of a new bus-only corridor along Marketway and unicorn junction. In the south, a new bus-only route along the southern end of Commercial Road and Isambard Brunel Road is proposed.

And on Lake Road, plans include a new westbound bus lane towards the city centre as well as enhancements to the roundabout to improve safety for people walking and cycling.

To take part visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CityCentreLakeRoadSurvey.

The survey closes on January 31.

