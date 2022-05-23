How to have your say on whether more shared homes in Portsmouth should be regulated by the council

The city council is considering bringing all houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) with three or four tenants under the same regulations as those with five or more, with a final decision expected to be made in the autumn.

If introduced, licensing would require landlords to adhere to a number of conditions such as meeting the standards of a 'fit and proper person' test, which consists of a number of checks which are made when someone applies to be a licence-holder.

Portsmouth City Council is consulting on HMO licensing

Properties are also inspected to check for potential health and safety issues and to ensure the property is appropriate for the number of tenants there.

Councillor Darren Sanders, the council’s housing boss, said: ‘We are committed to making renting privately easier and safer. It is clear from what people tell us is that - although many HMOs are good - some are not. We want all of them to be like the best. That benefits tenants, landlords and the people who live close to them.

‘We think a consistent and fair licensing system across the whole of Portsmouth is the best way of doing that and we are keen to hear people's views on whether they agree and what else they think we should do. Then we can improve living standards for everyone.’

The consultation is open for comments until July 31.