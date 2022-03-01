How to win £10,000 by throwing away your rubbish in Fareham as part of a crackdown on littering

Fareham Borough Council has teamed up with Litter Lotto, which offers the chance to win on-the-spot cash prizes up to £10,000.

To take part you upload a picture showing rubbish being placed in a public bin via the Litter Lotto app. QR codes to open the app have been placed on the bins.

Flytipping in Cherque Lane, Fareham, on April 28, 2020

It comes as the authority spent more than £1m on litter removal and fly-tipping last year.

Streetscene boss, Councillor Ian Bastable, said: ‘In 2020 an astonishing 686 tonnes of waste was collected from our litter bins and through litter picking on streets, parks, seafronts and open spaces. To put that into perspective that’s the same weight as 98 elephants or 381 average cars.

‘The total cost of the removal of litter and fly tipping from our borough in the last financial year was over a million pounds.

‘While we encourage people to get out into our parks and open spaces, I would like to urge residents to take responsibility for our local beauty spots.’

