Planning chiefs have voted to protect a large oak tree by allowing it to be pruned and not cut down – despite the homeowner objecting.

Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee voted to keep a tree preservation order on a pedunculated (English) oak tree which protects it from being felled, at 24 Southways, Stubbington.

The tree officer, Paul Johnston said the 150-year-old oak is on the front fence boundary and the pavement, 8 metres away from the house at Southways but had been there before the house was built in 1930. The homeowner raised six reasons for objections to keeping the preservation order on the tree, including that the tree damages their house and cars, with leaves, branches and acorns dropping on the drive during wet and windy weather.

They also said branches coming down during storms could cause harm to people, with passing cars and schoolchildren walking past underneath, and the leaves possibly blocking drains. Bird droppings falling onto cars sitting on the driveway was another concern raised.

The owners had already pruned underneath and around the sides, called lifting the crown of the tree which application P/25/0683/TO for tree protection order 792 was recommending, said Mr Johnston. The committee voted unanimously to keep the tree protected as recommended by the tree officer as it was a very large visible tree and an amenity for the local area.