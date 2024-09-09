Intriguing scenes at Hilsea Lido as huge revamp of the popular pool continues

3 . Hilsea Lido

This backwash tank (water filter) is just under 10.5 metres long, which is the same as two elephants, nose to tale. If full to the brim it can hold 50,791 litres of water, which is the same as 25,395 bottles of pop! This type of water filter got its name because it cleans and renews itself by backwashing - reversing the flow of water so that it enters from the bottom of the filter bed, lifts and rinses the bed, then exits through the top of the filter tank. Photo: Portsmouth City Council