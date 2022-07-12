The opposition will table the motion today the vote being held tomorrow, according to party sources.

Mr Johnson resigned as Conservative leader after a long line of scandals but is clinging on to office until a replacement is found, a move that has divided Tory MPs.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

Labour’s bid would force Mr Johnson’s colleagues to either back the government or vote against it, in a move that could trigger a general election.

The next prime minister is not expected to be announced until September 5, after the Conservative Party set out its timetable for the battle to replace Mr Johnson in No 10.

Sir Keir Starmer had previously threatened to bring the confidence vote to prevent ‘this nonsense about clinging on for a few months’.

‘He’s inflicted lies, fraud and chaos in the country,’ the Labour leader said last week.

‘If they don’t get rid of him then Labour will step up, in the national interest, and bring a vote of no confidence, because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come.’

It comes as the race to become the next Tory leader reaches a critical milestone today.

MPs vying to become the future PM have until this evening to bag a minimum of 20 MPs supporting their bid.

Those that fail to reach this threshold will no longer be able to continue their campaign.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, who announced her bid over the weekend, has already achieved the number.