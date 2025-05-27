Liberal Democrat councillor Jack Davies | Jack Davies/submit

A serving councillor in a Hampshire district has thrown his hat into the ring to be the Liberal Democrat candidate for the first regional mayor elections.

Jack Davies said he would “fight to end the housing crisis for good”.

Cllr Davies is seeking to become his party’s candidate for the new regional combined mayoral authority role, which is due to hold elections in May next year.

The directly elected regional mayor is expected to hold a strong set of responsibilities, with powers and funding transferred down from Westminster.

Specifics on what the new authority’s remit will include are yet to be confirmed, but details are likely to come forward in the coming months after the region was one of six selected to be part of the government’s devolution priority programme in February.

It is expected it will include areas such as infrastructure, transport, skills and employment.

Cllr Davies, who has twice stood for parliament in the New Forest West constituency, said he wanted to set a “bold vision” that provided a secure future for the next generation.

“Too many young people are being priced out of the places they grew up in,” Cllr Davies.

“I know that pain — I still live in social housing because buying or even private renting is out of reach.

“We need urgent action: more homes for social rent, better jobs in rural areas, and a real plan to keep communities together.

“Being young and working class, my voice is the exact kind we need to hear more in politics at the moment.

“Too many decisions are being made for the benefit of the rich and powerful.

“As mayor, I’ll fight to end the housing crisis for good — and build a region where young people can thrive, not just survive.

“It’s time for change. I’m ready to deliver it.”

Cllr Davies has represented the Pennington ward on New Forest District Council since 2019 and been a town councillor since 2016.

The 29-year-old is a former mayor of Lymington and Pennington through his role as a town councillor. His two-year period in this role, which is largely ceremonial, came to an end earlier this month.

None of the political parties have selected their candidates for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight mayoral elections.

However, several high-profile politicians have announced their ambition to stand.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight police and crime commissioner Donna Jones confirmed in March that she was vying to be the Conservative representative on the ballot paper next year.

Last week, Cllr Lorna Fielker said she would be standing down as leader of Southampton City Council by the end of July to focus on her aim of being the Labour candidate.