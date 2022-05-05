A dog at a polling station. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Local elections are taking place up and down the nation, including in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

A total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats at Portsmouth City Council today.

If you are heading down to the polls to vote, here are a few things you need to know:

Do you need photo ID to vote?

You do not need to bring along photo ID to vote in the local elections today.

The government is seeking to introduce a requirement for voter ID to prevent voter fraud – a very rare issue in the UK – but it is not in force yet.

Do you need to bring your polling card?

If you are registered to vote, you should have received a polling card in the post in the weeks leading up to this election.

However if you are worried about forgetting it when you go to the polling station, it is not an issue.

You don’t actually need to bring it along with you to be able to vote.

Can I bring my own pen?

The polling station should have pencils available for when you are voting, but if you want to bring your own pen that is also allowed.

Are dogs allowed at polling stations?

Dogs at polling stations is always a popular trend on social media when it is a local or general election in the UK.

Many people do leave their four legged friends outside the polling station while they vote, but you are actually allowed to take them inside at some polling stations.

The Blue Cross reports that according to guidance from the Electoral Commission, dogs can enter polling stations in an ‘accompanying’ role.

However they are not allowed to be ‘free range’.

Can you vote if you are drunk?

You are allowed to vote even if you are drunk, as long as you are not disruptive.

What time are the polling stations open?