Local elections 2022: Havant candidates make a pitch for residents' votes

Havant Borough Council is in control of the Conservatives with a comfortable majority of 36 seats out of 38.

This year there are 14 seats up for election and over 80 people have put themselves forward as candidates.

Residents go to the polls on Thursday

Councillor Alex Rennie, Conservative leader of the council and Bondfields ward candidate, believes his party is the only one with ambitious plans for the borough.

‘We are looking to accelerate plans to regenerate our town centres, deliver affordable housing and make investments into our playparks and open spaces,’ he said.

‘We are also focusing on delivering the benefits of Brexit through the Solent Freeport and UK Shared Prosperity Fund that ensures money previously sent to the EU is used on improving our area.’

‘We are also standing up to government on the issue of housing, demanding that they look again at our targets and ensuring our revised local plan delivers greener homes.’

Havant Borough Council leader Cllr Alex Rennie

Phil Munday, candidate for St Faiths believes the council needs a strong Labour presence to hold the majority to account.

‘They have made many poor decisions including failing on its Local Plan, which was rejected by Government Inspectors.

‘This is now estimated to cost an extra £250,000 per year while a new one is being drawn up.

The Labour Party's Phil Munday

‘If elected we will Inform local residents on planning and infrastructure issues through regular newsletters, listen and follow up on issues raised, including concerns about the impact of all the new houses on our local roads, parking, and medical services

‘We will support our local shops and traders by demanding some free parking in our local shopping centres to attract residents back.

‘We will demand that we really do build back greener by supporting the fitting of solar panels or photovoltaic tiles to all new homes.

Shelley Saunders, another Bondfields ward candidate, believes The Green Party is the only true independent party.

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay with Havant's Bondfields ward candidate Shelley Saunders Picture: Toby Paine

‘Councillors can speak up for the electorate and are not told how to vote by their party,’ she said.

‘We are focused on people, not the party. We work hard all year round not just at election time; we listen, take action and have a strong focus on a thriving and well-being society.

‘We want to see local councils lead a mass home upgrade scheme, modelled on a programme in Lewes District Council.

‘Here, the council is working with six other local authorities to retrofit 40,000 council homes, using the collective financial firepower of their housing maintenance accounts - a combined total of £1 billion.'

Who’s standing where

Barncroft

Pam Crellin - Conservative Party

Munazza Faiz - Labour Party

Reuben Mychaleckyj - Green Party

Faith Ponsonby - Liberal Democrats

Battins

Richard Brown - Labour Party

Malc Carpenter - Hampshire Independents

Jo Lowe - Liberal Democrats

Kris Tindall - Conservative Party

Carla Watt - Green Party

Bedhampton

Liz Fairhurst - Conservative Party

Phillippa Gray - Liberal Democrat

Phillip Pearson - Labour Party

Bondfields

Jason Horton - Labour Party

Maria Miller - Liberal Democrats

Alex Rennie - Conservative Party

Shelley Saunders - Green Party

Cowplain

Neil Bowdell - Conservative Party

John Colman - Labour Party

Izzy Fletcher - Liberal Democrats

Quentin Wallace-Jones - Green Party

Emsworth

Richard Kennett - Conservative Party

Anne Sayer - Green Party

Claire Snowdon-Darling - Liberal Democrats

Hart Plain

Susan Arnold - Labour Party

Bruce Holman - Green Party

Gregory Pearson - Liberal Democrats

Carly Scannell - Conservative Party

Hayling East

Mark Coates - Labour Party

Wilf Forrow - Liberal Democrats

Natasha Parker - Green Party

Rosy Raines - Conservative Party

Hayling West

Sheree Earnshaw - Labour Party

Paul Gray - Liberal Democrats

Richard Lanchester - Green Party

Julie Richardson - Conservative Party

Purbrook

Rosie Blackburn - Green Party

Simon Hagan - Labour Party

Husky Patel - Conservative Party

Paul Tansom - Liberal Democrats

St Faiths

Jackie Branson - Conservative Party

Sandra Howells - Green Party

Annie Martin - Liberal Democrats

Phil Munday - Labour Party

Stakes

Patrick Bealey - Green Party

Antonia Harrison - Liberal Democrats

David Hill - Labour Party

Sarah Milne - Conservative Party

Warren Park

Michael Bolt - Liberal Democrats

Patrick Hague Conservative Party

Peter May - Green Party

Amy Redsull - Labour Party

Waterloo

Owen Plunkett - Green Party

Michael Sceal - Conservative Party