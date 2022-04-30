Local elections 2022: Havant candidates make a pitch for residents' votes

Havant Borough Council is in control of the Conservatives with a comfortable majority of 36 seats out of 38.
This year there are 14 seats up for election and over 80 people have put themselves forward as candidates.
Councillor Alex Rennie, Conservative leader of the council and Bondfields ward candidate, believes his party is the only one with ambitious plans for the borough.
‘We are looking to accelerate plans to regenerate our town centres, deliver affordable housing and make investments into our playparks and open spaces,’ he said.
‘We are also focusing on delivering the benefits of Brexit through the Solent Freeport and UK Shared Prosperity Fund that ensures money previously sent to the EU is used on improving our area.’
‘We are also standing up to government on the issue of housing, demanding that they look again at our targets and ensuring our revised local plan delivers greener homes.’
Phil Munday, candidate for St Faiths believes the council needs a strong Labour presence to hold the majority to account.
‘They have made many poor decisions including failing on its Local Plan, which was rejected by Government Inspectors.
‘This is now estimated to cost an extra £250,000 per year while a new one is being drawn up.
‘If elected we will Inform local residents on planning and infrastructure issues through regular newsletters, listen and follow up on issues raised, including concerns about the impact of all the new houses on our local roads, parking, and medical services
‘We will support our local shops and traders by demanding some free parking in our local shopping centres to attract residents back.
‘We will demand that we really do build back greener by supporting the fitting of solar panels or photovoltaic tiles to all new homes.
Shelley Saunders, another Bondfields ward candidate, believes The Green Party is the only true independent party.
‘Councillors can speak up for the electorate and are not told how to vote by their party,’ she said.
‘We are focused on people, not the party. We work hard all year round not just at election time; we listen, take action and have a strong focus on a thriving and well-being society.
‘We want to see local councils lead a mass home upgrade scheme, modelled on a programme in Lewes District Council.
‘Here, the council is working with six other local authorities to retrofit 40,000 council homes, using the collective financial firepower of their housing maintenance accounts - a combined total of £1 billion.'
Who’s standing where
Barncroft
Pam Crellin - Conservative Party
Munazza Faiz - Labour Party
Reuben Mychaleckyj - Green Party
Faith Ponsonby - Liberal Democrats
Battins
Richard Brown - Labour Party
Malc Carpenter - Hampshire Independents
Jo Lowe - Liberal Democrats
Kris Tindall - Conservative Party
Carla Watt - Green Party
Bedhampton
Liz Fairhurst - Conservative Party
Phillippa Gray - Liberal Democrat
Phillip Pearson - Labour Party
Bondfields
Jason Horton - Labour Party
Maria Miller - Liberal Democrats
Alex Rennie - Conservative Party
Shelley Saunders - Green Party
Cowplain
Neil Bowdell - Conservative Party
John Colman - Labour Party
Izzy Fletcher - Liberal Democrats
Quentin Wallace-Jones - Green Party
Emsworth
Richard Kennett - Conservative Party
Anne Sayer - Green Party
Claire Snowdon-Darling - Liberal Democrats
Hart Plain
Susan Arnold - Labour Party
Bruce Holman - Green Party
Gregory Pearson - Liberal Democrats
Carly Scannell - Conservative Party
Hayling East
Mark Coates - Labour Party
Wilf Forrow - Liberal Democrats
Natasha Parker - Green Party
Rosy Raines - Conservative Party
Hayling West
Sheree Earnshaw - Labour Party
Paul Gray - Liberal Democrats
Richard Lanchester - Green Party
Julie Richardson - Conservative Party
Purbrook
Rosie Blackburn - Green Party
Simon Hagan - Labour Party
Husky Patel - Conservative Party
Paul Tansom - Liberal Democrats
St Faiths
Jackie Branson - Conservative Party
Sandra Howells - Green Party
Annie Martin - Liberal Democrats
Phil Munday - Labour Party
Stakes
Patrick Bealey - Green Party
Antonia Harrison - Liberal Democrats
David Hill - Labour Party
Sarah Milne - Conservative Party
Warren Park
Michael Bolt - Liberal Democrats
Patrick Hague Conservative Party
Peter May - Green Party
Amy Redsull - Labour Party
Waterloo
Owen Plunkett - Green Party
Michael Sceal - Conservative Party
Bradley Stuart-James - Liberal Democrats