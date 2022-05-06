Of the 14 seats in Havant Borough Council up for election, 12 of them were taken by the Conservatives with Labour candidates winning the remaining seats.

Before the vote, Councillor Alex Rennie, leader of the council and Bondfields ward candidate said it was a ‘tough campaign’ for the Conservatives.

‘We’ve fought a really hard fight, especially in my ward,’ he said.

‘There’s been a three-way contest between the Green Party and Labour - it’s looking like quite a close election.’

After winning the Bondfields with a 118 vote majority, Cllr Rennie added: ‘It was a solid result - as we know it was a tough election.

‘Voters clearly have made their feelings known about what’s happening nationally.

‘I’m very grateful to be elected - we will now be working even harder to repay the favour of voters who voted Conservative today.’

Phil Munday is the first Labour candidate to be elected into St Faiths ward with an 819 vote majority

He said: ‘I feel really chuffed, I hoped I might win, I didn’t expect to win by that majority.

‘An awful lot of people helped me so it’s almost a community effort so I'm really pleased about that.

‘There has never been a Labour councillor for St Faiths and I think in about 40 years there’s only been one Lib Dem - I think it will be an interesting change.

‘It will give us a chance to challenge the issues - I've been very unhappy with it being such a big majority for the Conservatives.’

Total voter turnout was 28.99 per cent - the council now comprises 35 Conservative councillors, two Labour and one Independent.

Havant Borough Council leader Alex Rennie, who is defending the Bondfields seat

Local election count at Havant Leisure Centre, Havant on Friday 6th May 2022 Pictured: Amy Redsull from Havant Labour Party happy with the result. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Local election count at Havant Leisure Centre, Havant on Friday 6th May 2022 Pictured: Shelley Saunders, Green Party candidate. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Local election count at Havant Leisure Centre, Havant on Friday 6th May 2022 Pictured: Cllr Alex Rennie looking concerned. Picture: Habibur Rahman