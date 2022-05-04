Voters will head to the polls tomorrow, and in Portsmouth, 61 candidates are set to stand for 14 seats in the City Council.

It is set to be a hotly contested set of elections, with local issues, national scandals over lockdown parties and fines, and the cost-of-living crisis, all swaying voters one way or another.

Boris Johnson in Southampton Airport, Eastleigh, at midday today (May 4, 2022). He planned to meet the MP for Eastleigh, Paul Holmes. Picture: David George.

Here is everything you need to know about Boris Johnson’s visit today:

Where was the Prime Minister seen?

Mr Johnson was pictured at Southampton airport, in Eastleigh.

He was seen talking to people at midday today.

Why did he visit?

The Prime Minister came to Hampshire to speak to the Conservative MP for Eastleigh, Paul Holmes.

Mr Holmes won 15,607 votes in the constituency in 2019, and holds a 26.5 per cent majority.

The meeting was reportedly organised by Southampton Airport.

What are the opposition leaders doing?

Leader of the Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer, is campaigning in Wakefield today ahead of the elections.

Sir Ed Davey, of the Liberal Democrats, is due to visit locations across the South East.

One of these places is Elmbridge, in Surrey, which covers Justice Secretary Dominic Raab’s constituency of Esher and Walton.

What are the key developments ahead of the elections tomorrow?

There is speculation more votes of no confidence will be made against Mr Johnson, if the results are not in his favour.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Environment Secretary George Eustice acknowledged that ‘all prime ministers will always be very conscious of the mood in their parliamentary party’.

Currently, only a handful of MPs have confirmed they are sending letters of no confidence, with 54 needed to be sent to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

Mr Starmer has recently denied claims that his party have created a secret pact with the Liberal Democrats, to stifle Conservative votes.

This was claimed by Conservative Party chair Oliver Dowden.

The Labour leader also confirmed Durham police have not contacted him regarding a gathering in April 2021.