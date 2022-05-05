Local elections 2022: Live updates as voters go to polls in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport and Hampshire

VOTERS are heading to the polls across the Portsmouth area.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson, David George and Toby Paine
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 4:01 pm

Local elections are taking place up and down the country, including at councils in Hampshire.

In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.

The polls are open until 10pm – having opened at 7am.

A polling station. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Find the answer to key questions like: Can I use a pen and are dogs allowed

We will be bringing you updates throughout the night as results come back in Portsmouth and Fareham – expected in the early hours of Friday morning.

5 laws you could break when you are voting in UK

The results for Gosport and Havant will be returned around lunchtime on Friday.

There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.

Our live blog is at the bottom of this article.

Make sure to check back throughout the night and on Friday for all the updates.

Live updates from local elections across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 16:30

  • Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport taking place
  • Portsmouth and Fareham to return results overnight
Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 16:30

Gosport considered a 'key battleground'

Gosport considered a 'key battleground' amid boundary restructure and partygate scandal

Every single seat is up for grabs on the council.

Read our full report here

Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 16:10

Portsmouth voters say local issues and cost of living will sway who gets their support

We have been previewing the issues voters are focused on for the elections in Portsmouth.

Read our full report here

Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 15:55

Shops and parking dominate issues for Fareham residents

Residents across Fareham will cast their votes for the local elections today.

This year candidates will compete for 16 seats available in 15 wards.

Read our full preview here

Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 15:46

Havant candidates make a pitch for residents' votes

Thousands of residents are ready to cast their vote in the Havant local elections.

Here’s why the major parties believe they deserve their vote.

Read more here

Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 15:45

Welcome to our live blog

We will bring you quotes, reaction, updates and results from counts in Portsmouth and Fareham overnight.

Plus results from Gosport and Havant later on Friday.

