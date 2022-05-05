Local elections are taking place up and down the country, including at councils in Hampshire.
In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.
The polls are open until 10pm – having opened at 7am.
We will be bringing you updates throughout the night as results come back in Portsmouth and Fareham – expected in the early hours of Friday morning.
There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.
- Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport taking place
- Portsmouth and Fareham to return results overnight
Gosport considered a 'key battleground'
Gosport considered a 'key battleground' amid boundary restructure and partygate scandal
Every single seat is up for grabs on the council.
Portsmouth voters say local issues and cost of living will sway who gets their support
We have been previewing the issues voters are focused on for the elections in Portsmouth.
Shops and parking dominate issues for Fareham residents
Residents across Fareham will cast their votes for the local elections today.
This year candidates will compete for 16 seats available in 15 wards.
Havant candidates make a pitch for residents' votes
Thousands of residents are ready to cast their vote in the Havant local elections.
Here’s why the major parties believe they deserve their vote.
Welcome to our live blog
We will bring you quotes, reaction, updates and results from counts in Portsmouth and Fareham overnight.
Plus results from Gosport and Havant later on Friday.