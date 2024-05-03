Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One Tory candidate said at the Fareham Borough Council count that the election has been “very different” with “very different vibes”. Nationally, the Conservatives could lose as many as half the seats they are defending, but they will be hoping to stay in control in Fareham.

There are 99 candidates for 16 wards with between four, five, six, seven and eight candidates standing for each ward. Currently, Fareham is a Conservative stronghold with 24 councillors. There are four Liberal Democrats and three independent councillors but nothing is a certainty.

Fareham ballot papers being validated

Some of the ward boundaries have also changed so there is an additional seat up for grads making 32 seats across 16 wards available. It means all seats are up for grabs, rather than the usual half. Council leader Sean Woodward will not be defending his seat after deciding to step down after 25 years but still holds the post as leader of the Fareham Conservative party.

The atmosphere in the vast gymnasium is tense, with the final results expected after 2am. Pamela Bryant (Con) candidate for Uplands and Funtley said: “This is a very different election from what we’ve had for the last 20 years with very different vibes. People coming out of the woodwork that have no interest in politics. I call them troublemakers. We don’t have sufficient people coming forward as candidates or to vote.”

Jeannie Wigmore, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Uplands and Funtley said: “I’m looking forward to it. It’s a major event this year. Feeling positive.” Fellow Lib Dem Hazel Croft-Phillips, standing in Uplands and Funtley, said: “It’s a strange situation where the whole council is being elected.” Labour candidate Gemma Furnivall, candidate for Fort Fareham, said: ”It’s been a long positive day but a positive day out on the doorstep. I stood last year and it was close.”

Richard Ryan, Labour’s candidate in Portchester Castle, said: ”The response has been good and the weather has been kind.” David Harrison, co-ordinator of the Green Party for Fareham, said: “There is latent support for the Green Party but not enough to topple the Conservatives. I wish more people voted in Fareham. There is a lot of dissatisfaction with both Labour and Conservatives. And we are a bit different.”

Joanne Burton Candidate For Sarisbury And Whiteley And For Hampshire County Council At Fareham Leisure Centre.