Seats at Portsmouth City Council, Havant Borough Council, Fareham Borough Council and Gosport Borough Council are among those in Hampshire up for grabs. There is also a by-election for two seats at Hampshire County Council and an election for the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Polling stations are now open and accepting votes.

A polling station in Hilsea, Portsmouth, on the morning of the local elections on May 2.

They launched at 7am this morning and will close at 10pm. Several parties will be battling it out to retain their seats or make new footholds as a future General Election looms large. In Portsmouth, 14 council ward seats are being contested, with Labour, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, The Green Party, Portsmouth Independents Party and independent politicians all vying for your votes.

National forecasts suggest the Tories could lose up to half of the council seats they are defending. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the party expects to suffer “significant losses”. Most of the seats up for re-election were last contested in 2021, at the peak of Boris Johnson’s popularity as the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out.

Mr Hunt told Sky News’ Politics Hub: “Tony Blair easily lost those amounts of councillors. And, you know, David Cameron lost hundreds of councillors in the run up to the 2015 general election. So, you know, we are expecting to see significant losses. That often happens in local elections.

“But what we say to people is, look, this may be a moment when you want to express a view about the national picture but actually the local services you depend on will be decided by how you vote.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Britain is still a great country despite what the government has thrown as it. He added: “Its people, businesses, and communities continue to come together in the face of adversity. It is a strong nation of pride and potential, with boundless ambition for its family and its community.

“But it needs a government to match that ambition, and with a plan to unlock it. Today, you have a chance to vote for that change, and pass a verdict on fourteen years of decline. You can start to rebuild our country and take your community in a different direction.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the party is targeting traditional Conservative areas, adding that the results would be a “damning verdict on record waiting lists, sewage destroying rivers, and the worst cost of living crisis in a generation”. “The country knows the buck stops at the door of Downing Street,” he said.