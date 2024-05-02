Local elections 2024: Live updates as Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Hampshire voters head to polls
Seats at Portsmouth City Council, Havant Borough Council, Fareham Borough Council and Gosport Borough Council are among those in Hampshire up for grabs. There is also a by-election for two seats at Hampshire County Council and an election for the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Polling stations are now open and accepting votes.
They launched at 7am this morning and will close at 10pm. Several parties will be battling it out to retain their seats or make new footholds as a future General Election looms large. In Portsmouth, 14 council ward seats are being contested, with Labour, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, The Green Party, Portsmouth Independents Party and independent politicians all vying for your votes.
National forecasts suggest the Tories could lose up to half of the council seats they are defending. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the party expects to suffer “significant losses”. Most of the seats up for re-election were last contested in 2021, at the peak of Boris Johnson’s popularity as the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out.
Mr Hunt told Sky News’ Politics Hub: “Tony Blair easily lost those amounts of councillors. And, you know, David Cameron lost hundreds of councillors in the run up to the 2015 general election. So, you know, we are expecting to see significant losses. That often happens in local elections.
“But what we say to people is, look, this may be a moment when you want to express a view about the national picture but actually the local services you depend on will be decided by how you vote.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Britain is still a great country despite what the government has thrown as it. He added: “Its people, businesses, and communities continue to come together in the face of adversity. It is a strong nation of pride and potential, with boundless ambition for its family and its community.
“But it needs a government to match that ambition, and with a plan to unlock it. Today, you have a chance to vote for that change, and pass a verdict on fourteen years of decline. You can start to rebuild our country and take your community in a different direction.”
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the party is targeting traditional Conservative areas, adding that the results would be a “damning verdict on record waiting lists, sewage destroying rivers, and the worst cost of living crisis in a generation”. “The country knows the buck stops at the door of Downing Street,” he said.
We will bring you all the latest news and results, as well as details about the candidates and how to vote. You can stay up to date with the live updates by scrolling to the bottom of this article.
Local Elections 2024
Welcome to The News Portsmouth live blog. Below is information regarding the candidates in today’s local elections, by-elections and police and crime commissioner voting.
Click on the stories to get full updates on the candidates for each constituency and ward seat. Developments will be posted throughout the day and live during the voting counts overnight.
Local election - what is happening
A third of the seats on Portsmouth City Council are up for grabs - 16 out of 42.
All 32 and 36 seats are up for election at Fareham Borough Council and Havant Borough Council respectively - with 14 seats being voted on at Gosport Borough Council.
In the race to become police and crime commissioner, Conservative incumbent Donna Jones is competing against Labour & Co-Operative candidate Becky Williams, Prad Bains of the Liberal Democrats and Don Jerrard of the Justice and Anti-Corruption Party.
There are also by-elections for Fareham Sarisbury and Meon Valley.
Further candidate overviews can be found by scrolling down the live blog.
Voter ID
Voters are reminded to take voter ID with them to the polling stations. Some of the acceptable forms of photo ID are below:
1. A UK passport, or a passport linked to the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, any British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or Commonwealth country.
2. A UK driving licence
3. A biometric immigration document
4. An identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
5. A Ministry of Defence Form 90 - Defence ID Card
6. A Blue Badge
7. A national identity card issued by a EEA state
8. An OAP bus pass
9. A disabled person’s bus pass
10. An Oyster 60+ card
11. A Voter Authority Certificate or a temporary Voter Authority Certificate
Further information can be found on the electoral commission website.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner
Meet the candidates
Hampshire County Council - by election
Meet the candidates
Portsmouth City Council
Key information about the Portsmouth City Council elections - candidate information and how to vote
How things stand - turning back the clock to 2023
Here are the results for 2023:
Gosport Borough Council
Key information about the Gosport Borough Council elections - candidate information and how to vote
Havant Borough Council
Key information about the Havant Borough Council elections (covering Havant, Waterlooville, Emsworth, Bedhampton and Hayling Island) - candidate information and how to vote
