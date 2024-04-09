Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council is having an ‘all out’ election, with three seats up for grabs across all 12 wards in the borough.

A total of 67 people have been nominated, with candidates from all major parties and others including Reform UK and The Green Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservative Party are currently the largest party in the council with 28 seats.

Loading....

Who can I vote for?

Bedhampton

Mark Collins – Reform UK

Liz Fairhurst – Conservative

Jim Graham – Green Party

Philippa Gray – Liberal Democrat

Trevor Hughes – Conservative

Mark Inkster – Conservative

Richard Lanchester – Green Party

Michael Lind – Liberal Democrat

Annie Martin – Liberal Democrat

Philip Pearson – Labour Party

Cowplain

Neil Bowdell – Conservative

Andrew Briggs – Conservative

Bruce Holman – Green Party

David Keast – Conservative

Will McGannan – Labour

Christian Notley – Liberal Democrat

Emsworth

Michael Bolt – Liberal Democrat

Lulu Bowerman – Conservative Party

Adam Bowman – Liberal Democrat

John Davis – Reform UK

Richard Kennett – Conservative Party

Lucy Lawrence – Conservative Party

Reuben Mychaleckyj – Green Party

Gráinne Rason – Green Party

Charles Robert – Green Party

Hart Plain

Jules Ashley – Liberal Democrats

James Blades – Conservative Party

Ann Briggs – Conservative Party

John Colman – Labour Party

Jonathan Harvey – Reform UK

Peter May – Green Party

Elaine Shimbart – Conservative Party

Hayling East

Shola Attryde – Conservative Party

Mark Coates – Labour Party

Eric Cundliffe – Conservative Party

Geoffrey Hartridge – Conservative Party

Peter Oliver – Labour Party

Natasha Parker – Green Party Second Choice

Netty Shepherd – Green Party First Choice

Judy Valentine – Green Party Third Choice

Hayling West

Aäron Bradbury – Green Party

Wilf Forrow – Liberal Democrats

Paul Gray – Liberal Democrats

Jonathan Hulls – Liberal Democrats

Brenda Linger – Conservative Party

Edward Rees – Conservative Party

Julie Richardson – Conservative Party

Rob Soar – Green Party

Leigh Park Central & West Leigh

Cayleigh Arnold – Green Party

Malc Carpenter – Independent

Sharon Collings – Reform UK

Glenda Dunford – Liberal Democrats

Munazza Faiz – Labour Party

Jason Horton – Labour Party

Jo Lowe – Liberal Democrats

Alex Rennie – Conservative Party

Richard Stone – Conservative Party

Kris Tindall – Conservative Party

Leigh Park Hermitage

Jackie Branson – Conservative Party

Richard Brown – Labour Party

Pam Crellin – Conservative Party

Maria Miller – Liberal Democrats

Rayner Piper – Green Party

Amy Redsull – Labour Party

Vicky Rhodes – Reform UK

Yvonne Weeks – Conservative Party

Purbrook

Caren Diamond – Conservative Party

Antonia Harrison – Liberal Democrats

Susan James – Green Party

George Kneller – Liberal Democrats

Terry Norton – Conservative Party

Husky Patel – Conservative Party

Paul Tansom – Liberal Democrats

Havant St. Faith`s

Daniel Berwick – Labour Party

Nigel Chilcott – Conservative Party

John Dyer – Conservative Party

Dave Etherington – Reform UK

Giles Harris – Independent

Gillian Harris – Labour Party

Maurice Knowles – Conservative Party

Phil Munday – Labour Party

Nick Saunders – The Green Party

Stakes

Paul Briley – Green Party

Simon Hagan – Labour Party

David Hill – Labour Party

Elizabeth Lloyd – Conservative Party

Sarah Milne – Conservative Party

Diana Patrick – Conservative Party

Crispin Ward – Liberal Democrats

Waterloo

Neil Attewell – Green Party

Ryan Brent – Conservative Party

Jane Briggs – Liberal Democrats

Darren Corps – Labour Party

Owen Plunkett – Green Party

John Pratley – Liberal Democrats

Gwen Robinson – Conservative Party

Peter Wade – Conservative Party

What do I need to vote?

To vote in person at a polling station, residents will need one of the following forms of photo identification.

UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or driving licence issued by European Economic Area (EEA) country, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands

UK passport or passport issued by EEA or Commonwealth country

blue badge

older person’s bus pass

disabled person’s bus pass

Oyster 60+ Card

Freedom Pass

identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

biometric residence permit

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

national identity card issued by an EEA state

Where do I vote?