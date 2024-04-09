2024 local elections in Havant: The candidates, where to vote and everything else you need to know
The council is having an ‘all out’ election, with three seats up for grabs across all 12 wards in the borough.
A total of 67 people have been nominated, with candidates from all major parties and others including Reform UK and The Green Party.
The Conservative Party are currently the largest party in the council with 28 seats.
Who can I vote for?
Bedhampton
- Mark Collins – Reform UK
- Liz Fairhurst – Conservative
- Jim Graham – Green Party
- Philippa Gray – Liberal Democrat
- Trevor Hughes – Conservative
- Mark Inkster – Conservative
- Richard Lanchester – Green Party
- Michael Lind – Liberal Democrat
- Annie Martin – Liberal Democrat
- Philip Pearson – Labour Party
Cowplain
- Neil Bowdell – Conservative
- Andrew Briggs – Conservative
- Bruce Holman – Green Party
- David Keast – Conservative
- Will McGannan – Labour
- Christian Notley – Liberal Democrat
Emsworth
- Michael Bolt – Liberal Democrat
- Lulu Bowerman – Conservative Party
- Adam Bowman – Liberal Democrat
- John Davis – Reform UK
- Richard Kennett – Conservative Party
- Lucy Lawrence – Conservative Party
- Reuben Mychaleckyj – Green Party
- Gráinne Rason – Green Party
- Charles Robert – Green Party
Hart Plain
- Jules Ashley – Liberal Democrats
- James Blades – Conservative Party
- Ann Briggs – Conservative Party
- John Colman – Labour Party
- Jonathan Harvey – Reform UK
- Peter May – Green Party
- Elaine Shimbart – Conservative Party
Hayling East
- Shola Attryde – Conservative Party
- Mark Coates – Labour Party
- Eric Cundliffe – Conservative Party
- Geoffrey Hartridge – Conservative Party
- Peter Oliver – Labour Party
- Natasha Parker – Green Party Second Choice
- Netty Shepherd – Green Party First Choice
- Judy Valentine – Green Party Third Choice
Hayling West
- Aäron Bradbury – Green Party
- Wilf Forrow – Liberal Democrats
- Paul Gray – Liberal Democrats
- Jonathan Hulls – Liberal Democrats
- Brenda Linger – Conservative Party
- Edward Rees – Conservative Party
- Julie Richardson – Conservative Party
- Rob Soar – Green Party
Leigh Park Central & West Leigh
- Cayleigh Arnold – Green Party
- Malc Carpenter – Independent
- Sharon Collings – Reform UK
- Glenda Dunford – Liberal Democrats
- Munazza Faiz – Labour Party
- Jason Horton – Labour Party
- Jo Lowe – Liberal Democrats
- Alex Rennie – Conservative Party
- Richard Stone – Conservative Party
- Kris Tindall – Conservative Party
Leigh Park Hermitage
- Jackie Branson – Conservative Party
- Richard Brown – Labour Party
- Pam Crellin – Conservative Party
- Maria Miller – Liberal Democrats
- Rayner Piper – Green Party
- Amy Redsull – Labour Party
- Vicky Rhodes – Reform UK
- Yvonne Weeks – Conservative Party
Purbrook
- Caren Diamond – Conservative Party
- Antonia Harrison – Liberal Democrats
- Susan James – Green Party
- George Kneller – Liberal Democrats
- Terry Norton – Conservative Party
- Husky Patel – Conservative Party
- Paul Tansom – Liberal Democrats
Havant St. Faith`s
- Daniel Berwick – Labour Party
- Nigel Chilcott – Conservative Party
- John Dyer – Conservative Party
- Dave Etherington – Reform UK
- Giles Harris – Independent
- Gillian Harris – Labour Party
- Maurice Knowles – Conservative Party
- Phil Munday – Labour Party
- Nick Saunders – The Green Party
Stakes
- Paul Briley – Green Party
- Simon Hagan – Labour Party
- David Hill – Labour Party
- Elizabeth Lloyd – Conservative Party
- Sarah Milne – Conservative Party
- Diana Patrick – Conservative Party
- Crispin Ward – Liberal Democrats
Waterloo
- Neil Attewell – Green Party
- Ryan Brent – Conservative Party
- Jane Briggs – Liberal Democrats
- Darren Corps – Labour Party
- Owen Plunkett – Green Party
- John Pratley – Liberal Democrats
- Gwen Robinson – Conservative Party
- Peter Wade – Conservative Party
What do I need to vote?
To vote in person at a polling station, residents will need one of the following forms of photo identification.
- UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or driving licence issued by European Economic Area (EEA) country, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
- UK passport or passport issued by EEA or Commonwealth country
- blue badge
- older person’s bus pass
- disabled person’s bus pass
- Oyster 60+ Card
- Freedom Pass
- identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
- biometric residence permit
- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
- national identity card issued by an EEA state
Where do I vote?
The polling card sent to voters ahead of the election will tell them at which polling station they must cast their vote on May 2.
