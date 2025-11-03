London road post office granted 24-hour alcohol licence

London Road Post Office

A post office on London Road will now be able to sell alcohol around the clock after councillors approved a licensing variation this week.

The application, made on behalf of Agnni Retails Limited for the London Road Post Office at 404 London Road, extends alcohol sales to 24 hours a day and allows late-night refreshment between 11pm and 5am.

Previously, alcohol could only be sold from 8am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 10.30pm on Sundays.

Local ward councillor Russell Simpson raised objections to the plan, warning it could lead to crime, disorder and noise disturbance in a largely residential area.

He said the area was already “targeted daily” by shoplifters at nearby stores and feared longer hours could attract “drunk and disorderly behaviour” linked to The Green Posts pub, which stops serving at 11pm.

Cllr Simpson also cited road safety concerns, describing the shop’s position on a “heavily double yellow lined” corner next to a bus and cycle lane. He said more visitors at “all hours” could cause dangerous parking and make access difficult for emergency vehicles.

On noise, he noted that the shop sits close to homes and flats, adding that late-night customers would “disturb residents” during “antisocial hours”, particularly in summer when windows are open.

Chair of the licensing sub-committee, Councillor George Madgwick, acknowledged the concerns but said no responsible authorities had objected. He recognised existing shoplifting and parking issues in the area but noted there had been no representations from residents.

He said the licence holder had 16 years’ experience and no history of problems. The business had invested heavily in the premises and installed extensive CCTV.

Cllr Madgwick said the application aimed to cater for people working night shifts and added that “shops should ordinarily be allowed to sell alcohol the hours they are open”.

Residents can view the application and further details on the council’s website.