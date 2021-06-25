Health Secretary Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Coladangelo. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Photographs were published by the Sun newspaper appearing to show the health secretary kissing Gina Coladangelo.

Mr Hancock said: ‘I have let people down and am very sorry.’

However, the health secretary made clear he intended to resist calls for his resignation.

He appointed Ms Coladangelo as an aide last year.

In a brief statement, Mr Hancock said he was ‘very sorry’ that he had let people down but that he remained focused on his job tackling the pandemic.

He added: ‘I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.’

Labour said that his position had become ‘hopelessly untenable’ and called on Boris Johnson to sack him.

