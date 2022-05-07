Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond was out canvassing for the Conservatives when she was attacked a pet through a letterbox.
Posting on Thursday night on Facebook she wrote: ‘If you are a householder with a dog and blood on the steps outside your house, it is mine.
‘It is the first time in 30 years of campaigning that I have been bitten but on behalf of all delivery people, can those with vicious dogs, please put something over the letterbox so people are not attacked.
‘Renee Lu, our wonderful candidate in Whiteley was also bitten this afternoon, not by the same dog. Both of us have had to see a doctor and are now on strong antibiotics.’