Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond discusses campaign for longer school day with teachers and students from Youth Sports Trust

Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond spoke with headteachers and students from the trust at a Westminster event to raise awareness about the importance of sport in schools.
The charity is calling for a long-term funding commitment for PE and school sport.
She also discussed her hope for an extended school day and how this would help allow more time for sports and enrich children’s education making them well-rounded.
Ms Drummond said: ‘It cannot be underestimated how much sport teaches children key skills like teamwork and resilience and it gives them a lifelong love of activity.’
‘Meeting with the trust has made me even more sure the government should look at a longer school day to help meet activity targets and give children the extra-curricular activities that do so much to make them responsible and well-adjusted young people and adults.’