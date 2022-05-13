Suella Braverman stunned audiences by inaccurately stating checks of goods between Northern Ireland and Great Britain were caused by the political formation.

They are in fact part of the Northern Ireland protocol, signed in conjunction with Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Attorney General Suella Braverman received the backlash on Twitter following her claims about the Northern Ireland protocol. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Speaking on Question Time, Ms Braverman said: ‘What is undeniable and what is clear is that there are problems, in Northern Ireland, caused by the EU’s interpretation and application of the protocol.

‘We’ve got a border erected down the middle of our country.

‘A border which applies checks, applies costs, and extra bureaucracy.

‘It’s unthinkable.’

The MP for Fareham received a huge backlash regarding her comments on social media.

@PlanetZuma on Twitter said: ‘Suella Braverman has literally become a joke.

‘When people stop moaning at politicians and start laughing in their faces, you know their time is nearly up.’

Other replies to a video debunking her views on the protocol were just as damning.

@Fizzielou said: ‘No one in this benighted government would know what the truth was if it sat on them.’

@ifill_james added: ‘It’s like signing up for a mortgage but calling the bank unreasonable because they charged interest on your loan.

‘The government has NO LEG TO STAND ON.’

Given the border between the two countries, the MP for Fareham did not deny reports she has approved the scrapping of large parts of the deal – using emergency legislation.

European leaders have warned the UK not to make the incendiary move, amid fears it could provoke a trade war with Britain’s largest trading partner.

Ministers have been increasingly hinting they could take unilateral action, with Boris Johnson arguing the Good Friday Agreement is more important than the protocol he signed up to.

Mr Johnson said a new executive in Northern Ireland could not be formed under the rules set out in the 1998 peace agreement without changes to the protocol.