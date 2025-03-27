More EV chargepoints coming to Portsmouth as council maps out 300 new sites

Picture: Michael Gillen

More charging options could soon be available for Portsmouth residents as the council explores over 300 potential sites for new on-street electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council, working with new chargepoint operator Zest, has identified over 300 potential sites based on resident requests. These locations are spread across the city, ensuring that more communities have access to convenient, reliable charging.

Nearly one in five new cars sold last year was electric, and Portsmouth needs to expand its charging network to support this growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: “This is an exciting step forward in Portsmouth's journey as a leader in EV charging infrastructure. By significantly expanding our charging network, we’re giving more residents the opportunity to choose electric vehicles, reducing emissions and improving air quality in the city.

"This isn’t just about improving convenience for EV owners—it’s about making Portsmouth a city that embraces innovation, sustainability, and a cleaner, healthier future for everyone."

Picture Michael Gillen

If approved, the new chargepoints will be installed on or near existing lampposts and will have designated EV-only parking bays. The bays will be open to the public and restricted to plug-in vehicles that are actively charging. Drivers will be able to pay using contactless cards or the Zest app and will be encouraged to move their cars once charging is complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents near the proposed locations will receive letters about the plans, and each site will go through a 21-day public consultation.

This expansion would more than triple the number of on-street chargepoints in Portsmouth, making EV ownership more accessible, especially for those without driveways or off-street parking. It is a key part of the council’s strategy to improve air quality and cut carbon emissions.

Existing chargepoints in the city will remain operational for now, but the council is working with current operators and Zest to determine which sites can be transferred and when the switch can take place.

Robin Heap, chief executive at Zest, added: “Zest is supporting Portsmouth City Council to take significant action on carbon emissions and neighbourhood air quality. Our EV infrastructure partnership will serve residents over many years at locations that have been carefully selected for maximum community benefit.”

EV drivers can stay updated on public chargepoint locations and sign up for the council’s EV newsletter at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/ev-chargepoints.