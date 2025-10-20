More plans submitted for former Royal Naval Club

The Royal Naval Club and Royal Albert Yacht Club. Picture: Shaun Roster Photography

Fresh plans have been lodged to redevelop the former Royal Naval Club and Royal Albert Yacht Club into new homes and commercial space.

The latest application follows an earlier proposal to turn the ground floor into beauty therapy rooms and a café.

Now, applicant Nikki Andrews, CEO of the hair and beauty co-working company The Collective, has submitted plans to create four self-contained apartments within the building’s former ballroom and ancillary areas.

According to planning documents, the redevelopment would see the “ballroom and ancillary spaces” converted into new one, two and three-bedroom flats.

The proposals say the conversion would make use of areas that are “no longer in use” and help meet the “local need for additional housing”.

Developers said the apartments would offer “comfortable living spaces” with open-plan layouts, and promised a “high-end finish” to make better use of a building “not being used to its full capacity”.

The plans also include storage for bins and bicycles, along with six parking spaces for residents.

Situated opposite Governor’s Green, the four-storey property features grey brickwork with red brick arched windows, a Romanesque-style façade, and a central tower.

Public transport links are strong, with nearby bus routes and train, coach, and ferry stations all within two miles of the site.

Ms Andrews previously sought permission to convert the ground floor into beauty therapy rooms and a cold food café.

The Royal Naval Club and Royal Albert Yacht Club, once a prominent fixture of Portsmouth’s social scene, have faced uncertain times in recent years.

In 2021, it was reported that the club had considered closure due to a decline in membership following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Royal Naval Club established its roots in the 1860s, serving as a sanctuary and social hub for naval officers far from home. Over a century later, in 1971, it merged with the Royal Albert Yacht Club.

Residents can view and comment on the application online using the planning reference 25/01130/LBC.