More streets in Portsmouth will see bike hangars installed
BIKE hangars are set to be rolled out to eight more sites across Portsmouth after the council said a trial showed 'an appetite' for on-street cycle storage.
Since the launch of the pilot in March, requests have been made for their installation in almost 200 more roads and calls for the scheme to be extended have been backed by the Portsmouth Cycle Forum.
Read More
In response, the city council's cabinet will be asked to approve the second phase of the scheme on Tuesday.
‘The bike hangar project was received favourably by active and signed-up users, with praise given to design, price, accessibility, security, and satisfaction,’ a report published ahead of the meeting says.
‘Whilst there were some comments regarding the lack of space within the bike hangars, the benefits of increased storage options and ease of access outweighed the criticism.'
It adds that a 'substantial' number of people who responded to a council survey said access to a hangar would increase the amount they cycle.
Forum chairman Ian Saunders said they were 'an enabler' for cyclists who live in terraced housing and lack space to keep bikes.
The eight roads prioritised for the new storage facilities are:
Methuen Road
Worsley Street
Binsteed Road
Lennox Road South
Lumsden/Ferry Road
Collingwood Road
Landguard Road
Francis Avenue
This follows the hangars already available in Manners Road, Lucknow Street, Eastfield Road, Addison Road, Hunter Road, Clarence Road, Guildford Road and Sultan Road.
The cost will be covered by £30,000 of government grant funding awarded to the council.
Each will have the capacity for eight bikes and people will be able to rent space within them for £30 a year.
Cabinet member for transport, councillor Lynne Stagg, said: 'Helping residents to cycle more will help us to deliver the objectives of the Local Transport Plan and is essential as we strive for a cleaner and greener city.'
The report adds that there are further sites where hangars could be installed, should the council be awarded more funding.