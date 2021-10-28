More streets in Portsmouth will see bike hangars installed

Bicycle storage in Clarence Road Picture: Portsmouth City Council

In response, the city council's cabinet will be asked to approve the second phase of the scheme on Tuesday.

Picture: Portsmouth City Council

‘The bike hangar project was received favourably by active and signed-up users, with praise given to design, price, accessibility, security, and satisfaction,’ a report published ahead of the meeting says.

‘Whilst there were some comments regarding the lack of space within the bike hangars, the benefits of increased storage options and ease of access outweighed the criticism.'

It adds that a 'substantial' number of people who responded to a council survey said access to a hangar would increase the amount they cycle.

Forum chairman Ian Saunders said they were 'an enabler' for cyclists who live in terraced housing and lack space to keep bikes.

The eight roads prioritised for the new storage facilities are:

Methuen Road

Worsley Street

Binsteed Road

Lennox Road South

Lumsden/Ferry Road

Collingwood Road

Landguard Road

Francis Avenue

This follows the hangars already available in Manners Road, Lucknow Street, Eastfield Road, Addison Road, Hunter Road, Clarence Road, Guildford Road and Sultan Road.

The cost will be covered by £30,000 of government grant funding awarded to the council.

Each will have the capacity for eight bikes and people will be able to rent space within them for £30 a year.

Cabinet member for transport, councillor Lynne Stagg, said: 'Helping residents to cycle more will help us to deliver the objectives of the Local Transport Plan and is essential as we strive for a cleaner and greener city.'