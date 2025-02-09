Families and a large number of children were among those who took part yesterday’s (Saturday, February 8) march from Lee on the Solent towards the study centre site in opposition to proposals from Hampshire County Council to close the centre and instead use the site for a children’s home.

Joseph Adamson from the Save Stubbington Study Centre campaign group said: “We estimate 1,000 to 2,000 came. To have that many people turn out on a cold and dreary February morning is just amazing. It was really special.

“We had people from all creeds of political colours all banding together to show their support and it was a real mixture of ages. We had lots of families there, including older people who went to the centre when they were a child and remember their own experience there.”

The county council has said it has no obligation to provide a facility like the study centre and pointed to a large number of alternative providers across the county. But campaigners have urged the council to think again about about its plans and instead look to use another site elsewhere in the county for the home.

With the consultation set to close tomorrow, the campaign group is urging as many people as possible to answer the official consultation as well as add their name to the petition already signed by 16,800 people.

Mr Adamson said: “We are going to keep promoting the petition which we present to the select committee, and we are encouraging as many people as possible to take part in the official consultation which closes at midnight on Monday (February 10).

To find out more about the Save Stubbington Study Centre campaign visit www.stubbybiscuit.co.uk where you can sign the petition and also complete the county council's official online consultation form.

Hampshire County Council will then discuss the proposals at a committee meeting on March 5 and then again on March 18.

1 . Save Stubbington Study Centre protest march Young protestors make their views known | Chris Moorhouse Photo: Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080225-51) Photo Sales

2 . Save Stubbington Study Centre protest march Young campaigners join the march | Chris Moorhouse Photo: Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080225-47) Photo Sales

3 . Save Stubbington Study Centre protest march From left, Isabel, 11, Abi, 12, Jessica, 10, and Darcy, 10. | Chris Moorhouse Photo: Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080225-32) Photo Sales