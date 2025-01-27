Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A petition to save Stubbington Study Centre from closure has topped 13,000 as questions are being asked about why the site has been selected to be transformed into a children’s home.

As previously reported by The News, Hampshire County Council has launched a consultation over its plans to replace the centre with a new children’s home to meet the increasing need for residential care to support the most vulnerable children and young people locally and nationally.

This would replace the aging Swanwick Lodge, the county council’s only specialist children’s home, providing a safe, secure, therapeutic environment for the most vulnerable children from Hampshire and across the country with an increase capacity of 18 children.

Stubbington Study Centre | Hampshire County Council

The prompted the launch of a Save Stubbington Study Centre campaign with more than 13,000 signing a petition calling for it to be saved and urging the county council to rethink its plans.

Key questions are also now being asked of the county council with Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage among those taking part in the fight.

She has written to Hampshire County Council asking them to clarify whether other sites had been considered for the secure home before a decision was made to carry out this consultation.

In the letter, Caroline also echoed a common complaint, suggesting that the survey excluded the views of many local people who had no direct experience of using the site and also asked whether there were conditions around the original gift of the land for the use of the centre.

Caroline Dinenage was joined outside Stubbington Study centre by Fareham Borough Council councillors Steve Dugan, Pal Hayre, Kay Mandry, and Jacquie Needham | Caroline Dinenage

She was joined by Fareham Borough Council councillors Steve Dugan, Pal Hayre, Kay Mandry, and Jacquie Needham at the site to call for the site to be saved.

Speaking at the site, she said: “I have been meeting with the local councillors to discuss our concerns about Hampshire County Council’s plan to shut this site which is so well used and well-loved by local people. I have had so much correspondence from people who are so concerned about the plans.”

“We’re going to keep fighting and we would encourage you to take part in the online consultation and fill in the petition.”

Entrance to Stubbington Study Centre | Google Streetview

Hampshire County Council has previously said the development of the Stubbington Study Centre for the new children’s home was ‘a unique, once-in-a-generation opportunity’.

It has said it has no legal obligation to provide the existing recreational facility and has said that there are a number of other similar centres and outdoor learning providers in the county for schools and young people to use as an alternative.

To find out more about the campaign visit the website www.stubbybiscuit.co.uk where you can sign the petition and complete the county council's official online consultation form.

In the meantime, schools, other organisations, and residents have until Monday, February 10, to share their feedback using the online form on the county council’s website. Alternatively, responses can be emailed directly to [email protected].