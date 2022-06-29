Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has backed the move, which will determine how the unpaid work of community sentences that see offenders give back to their communities and victims are delivered.

It is hoped the plans will strengthen community and victim involvement in sentencing, reduce antisocial behaviour and stop more serious offending.

Earlier this week, Labour research revealed the number of criminals allowed to complete ‘independent’ unpaid work projects had trebled nationally in 2021, with significant rises in most regions in England and Wales.

Stephen Morgan MP.

Commenting on the findings, Mr Morgan, said: ‘This is yet more proof that the Conservatives are letting criminals off and letting victims down.