Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has backed the move, which will determine how the unpaid work of community sentences that see offenders give back to their communities and victims are delivered.
It is hoped the plans will strengthen community and victim involvement in sentencing, reduce antisocial behaviour and stop more serious offending.
Earlier this week, Labour research revealed the number of criminals allowed to complete ‘independent’ unpaid work projects had trebled nationally in 2021, with significant rises in most regions in England and Wales.
Commenting on the findings, Mr Morgan, said: ‘This is yet more proof that the Conservatives are letting criminals off and letting victims down.
Read More
‘Voters will be outraged that nearly ten thousand offenders who should be out repairing the communities they’ve damaged are being allowed to work from home while ministers hound civil servants back into the office.’