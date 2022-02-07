MPs from the Portsmouth area slam 'appalling' scenes after mob harassed Sir Keir Starmer

MPs were united in their condemnation of the incident, which took place just after 5pm today (Feb 7).

Police had to bundle Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer into a car after a mob shouting ‘traitor’ ambushed him near the Houses of Parliament.

Officers stepped in to protect the opposition leader as the group, some protesting about Covid restrictions, followed him and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy from outside Scotland Yard.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Conservative MP for Portsmouth North, Penny Mordaunt, said: ‘Appalling scenes outside parliament today.

‘Keir Starmer, David Lammy and all parliamentarians should be able to go about their work without threats and intimidation. This should be condemned by all. Thank you to the police once again for providing protection.’

And Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, of the Labour group, said: ‘Intimidation, harassment and lies have no place in British democracy.

‘It is vital all members of parliament are able to undertake their duties to their constituents and our country without fear of threats or abuse.’

Tory MP for Gosport, Caroline Dinenage, agreed: ‘What happened tonight outside parliament is frightening and unacceptable,’ she said.

‘Elected representatives must be able to go about their work without verbal or physical attacks.’

Footage posted to social media showed Piers Corbyn, the Covid-19 conspiracy theorist brother of former Labour leader Jeremy, addressing the crowd before the incident and later leading chants of ‘resist, defy, do not comply.’

Since the incident prime minister Boris Johnson has come under fresh pressure over the Jimmy Savile smear he aimed at Sir Keir.

Sir Keir faced baseless allegations of ‘protecting paedophiles’ and chants about the sex offender from protesters before being bundled into a police car for protection.

Former Cabinet minister Julian Smith said the prime minister must withdraw the Savile slur for the sake of Sir Keir’s security in the wake of the incident.

Mr Johnson tweeted that the ‘behaviour directed’ at the Labour leader was ‘absolutely disgraceful’ but did not address the nature of the abuse.

It was understood Sir Keir was not harmed during the incident.

