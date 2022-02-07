Tributes paid to man in 20s who died following crash on A3(M) near Havant

Readers of The News have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the unnamed man after the incident on the A3(M) near Havant last night (February 6).

Emergency services were called to the scene on a southbound lane between junctions two and three at 8.15pm.

Pictured: A3M, view from Horndean bridge on Monday 7 February 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Police said several cars were involved, as well as a man in his 20s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

In response to the news, several readers took to social media to share their sadness.

Via Facebook Carlene Evans said: ‘This is incredibly sad. May you rest in peace, taken far too young.’

Gemma Foyle agreed. ‘This is so sad,’ she said.

‘Thoughts go out to his family.’

Tracie Sharp said: ‘Thoughts go out to his family.’

Sarah Mintrum added: ‘RIP young man xxx. So sad for his family and friends x.’

Kay Sheedy said: ‘So young. Condolences to his family, RIP.’

CeeCee Rogers commented: ‘Very sad to hear this. RIP young man.’

Sarah Louise Lamont said: ‘RIP, young man.’

And Dale Bryan said: ‘Terrible news for a family, RIP.’

Emily Clare Trodd added: ‘Heartbreaking.’

Police told The News the man’s next of kin have been notified and specially trained officers are being deployed to support the family.

They are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at the time.

Sergeant Steve Phillips said: ‘We’re currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are appealing for information.

‘We’ve spoken to numerous witnesses and we’re keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area around the time.

‘Did you see anything you think could be connected to this incident?

‘I would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44220051672.’

The A3(M) was closed in both directions between J2/B2149 Horndean and J3/B2150 Waterlooville while officers carried out their investigations at the scene.

The northbound carriage reopened in the morning of February 7 and the southbound carriage reopened later in the day.

