Southsea man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following incident at Canoe Lake

Officers are continuing to make enquiries following the serious assault in the Canoe Lake car park, in Southsea, shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, February 1.

A 40-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested and released on conditional police bail.

Police attended the incident at the Canoe Lake Car Park on Tuesday evening.

The victim, a 33-year-old man from Portsmouth, was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious cut to his neck believed to have been caused by a bladed implement.

He has since been discharged.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We have arrested a 40-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.

‘The victim has been discharged from hospital.’

As reported, witnesses said they saw a black BMW pull into the car park, and two men from the vehicle were then involved in an altercation with each other.

Several police vehicles remained at the scene until 10.30pm on February 1, when the cordon around the eastern side of the car park was taken down.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage of the BMW in the area at the time is asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference number 44220044038.

