Councillor Michael Ford, a member of the planning committee said the application attracted ‘a few objectors’ but ‘it was approved’.

‘There is an unmet need for care homes of this type in Fareham.

Planning permission has been given for the homes

‘They were the usual neighbourly complaints, it was from people behind the site about the proximity between the care home and them but they didn’t meet the council’s set distance.

‘We thrashed it about, we had some good deputations, and we listened very carefully to them, some written ones and personal ones.

‘One of the other issues was regarding adequate car parking spaces, there is a huge Corsican pine right in the middle which is protected and being retained. Four visitor parking spots were effectively under the tree.

‘There was some discussion about any damage it could do to the root of the tree and the tree officer reassured us it would be concreted.

‘The car park was just marginally below what the council’s residential parking standards are.’

The scheme will offer a range of communal areas including lounges, a cafe, dining rooms, a cinema and a hair salon.

Planning documents state: ‘The proposal will be benefiting the wider community and future residents with the creation of 60 additional bedrooms, counting towards the local authority’s targets.

‘Residents who reside here will free up their current homes for other families, and move into much more suitable accommodation for their continuing care and future well-being.

‘The proposal has been designed to improve the local setting, incorporating landscaped gardens which will improve the view from the street and neighbouring properties.