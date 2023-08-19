News you can trust since 1877
New and improved sports facilities including new football pitches coming to Headley pavilion

New and improved sports facilities, including new football pitches, will be coming to Headley pavilion.
By Toby Paine
Published 19th Aug 2023, 17:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 17:55 BST

Money drawn from local developments by Headley Parish Council, known as community infrastructure levy (CIL) or section 106 funding, will fund the extra facilities at the local sports pavilion.

Massive fire

Developers make financial contributions towards upgrading local infrastructure. This money is collected by local authorities and made available to communities that have seen development in their area.

The full project involves the redevelopment of the pavilion with additional pitches located on derelict farming and equestrian land.

Councillor Anthony Williams, chairman of East Hampshire District Council and Headley Parish Council, said: “The Parish Council is very grateful to have been successful in its S106 and CIL bids which are going towards improved community sports facilities.

“Not only is it good news for local residents, the playing fields and pavilion are used by residents from neighbouring parishes.

“This important funding ensures that the Headley community and beyond will have a fantastic leisure resource to enjoy for many years to come.”

The total cost of the projects is about £883,000 of which £523,000 will be provided by East Hampshire District Council through CIL funding.

Cllr Andy Tree, East Hampshire District Council deputy leader added: “The allocation of s106 funding from local developments is carefully considered by the Council.

“I was very happy to support a grant of £300,000 from the Whitehill & Bordon developer contribution fund. This is a really important facility which is well used by communities across Headley and surrounding areas, including Whitehill, Bordon and Lindford.

“I am extremely happy that our Cabinet unanimously voted to support the CIL grant to ensure the scheme is fully funded and can go ahead.

“This is a great example of the EHDC’s coalition cabinet working together for the benefit of our residents.”

