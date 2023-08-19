WATCH: Massive fire erupt in Portsmouth - and see 9 pictures of dramatic incident

A massive fire erupted in Portsmouth early this morning with giant flames and smoke pouring into the sky.

Five fire engines from Southsea, Cosham and Havant attended the incident at Sunrise Linen Hire Service in New Road, Fratton, around 5.30am, as reported.

Locals reported a “massive fire’ and hearing “screams” as firefighters battled flames – with the inferno described by a firefighter as “industrial”. It is not thought anyone was seriously hurt.

Paramedics and police were in attendance as the street was swamped with firefighters.

Firefighters were at the scene “dampening down” the area to the back of the linen shop hours later.

An aerial platform ladder and other specialist equipment were used by fire crews.

The building has suffered extensive damage.

See our gallery of the drama.

New Road fire A massive fire erupted at a premises on New Road, Fratton, this morning August 19.

