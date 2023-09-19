Haven House

The Titchfield Haven Community Hub (THCH) has submitted another bid to Hampshire County Council (HCC) to take over the now-closed facility. The visitors centre was closed in December as part of the council’s efforts to address a £1.8 million funding gap associated with the site.

In a letter addressed to Councillor Russel Oppenheimer, leader of HCC, Pamela Charlwood, Chair of THCH, detailed the revised bid, which now amounts to £200,000.

“We are proposing that as part of the consideration payable by THCH for the acquisition of Haven House HCC will be granted the right to continue to occupy that part of Haven House currently used by it as an information, ticket and membership sales point for the Reserve under a lease at a peppercorn rent, responsible only for the cost of related repairs, insurance and utilities.

“In only five days, we were able to raise an astonishing £235,000 in pledges for community shares, more than sufficient to match fund the grant from the community ownership fund.”

Of the total funds, £56,000 will come from community shares, £100,000 from individual supporters and a local charity, and the remaining £44,000 through crowdfunding.

A THCH spokesperson added: “We believe our bid is wholly logical and it has the benefits of enabling HCC to achieve its capital target for funding repairs and improvements to the reserve, increasing visitor and member numbers to the Reserve and therefore boosting HCC’s revenue receipts, allowing for a swifter conclusion to the purchase compared to other buyers, given THCH’s position regarding planning consent and the condition survey.

“Above all, it has the benefit of enabling HCC to recognise the true community benefit to so many people of this building in its unique position.”