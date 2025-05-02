Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dog owners have been enjoying new boundaries in Eastney which gives them a larger area to walk their dogs along the beach - but are being reminded to clear up after their pets.

The new boundaries came into force yesterday (May 1) which means that dogs are allowed on the beach area along Eastney all of the way along and upto the Coffee Cup, extending the boundary further west which previously stopped at the Yomper statue.

This comes into force until September 30, with dogs banned from the beach in other areas along Southsea until that time.

The sign at Eastney explains the new boundaries | Portsmouth City Council

The changes come after a consultation with the public, with proposals also considered to allow dogs on the beach at other times of the day although this was not approved.

A statement from Portsmouth City Council said: “Thank you to everyone who's engaged positively with the seafront patrol team who are out advising people. The main change means there's more of Eastney beach where dogs are allowed, with the boundary moved further west to Eastney Coffee Cup. There's plenty of beach space still dog-free for the summer, including Hotwalls. We made the change after strong support in a public consultation last year

“For everyone's enjoyment we ask that people respect the boundaries and clear up dog mess. To help keep our beaches safe and clean, we've employed new seafront patrol staff who will help beach-goers with information and work with community wardens to prevent anti-social behaviour.