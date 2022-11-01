Care developers Aspire LPP have applied for outline permission for the facility, which would be built on the Avenue – the A27 – to the council.

The residential home will provide 60 single-occupancy bedrooms each with a full en suite bathroom.

A new care home that could be built in The Avenue in Fareham

The development will also offer a range of communal areas including lounges, a cafe, dining rooms, a cinema and a hair salon.

Planning documents state: ‘The proposal will be benefiting the wider community and future residents with the creation of 60 additional bedrooms, counting towards the local authority’s targets.

‘Residents who reside here will free up their current homes for other families, and move into much more suitable accommodation for their continuing care and future well-being.

‘The proposal has been designed to improve the local setting, incorporating landscaped gardens which will improve the view from the street and neighbouring properties.

‘The proposal will bring new and varied job opportunities with a range of skillsets and also meet a high standard for sustainability, ensuring more people are living within homes that are energy efficient.

‘The proposed care home will be capable of caring for residents of all dependency levels, including those who require specialist dementia care, by providing flexible, Covid-19-compliant care accommodation to enable care to be administered most effectively and efficiently.’

If approved the two detached houses currently on land at 64 and 66 The Avenue will be demolished to make way for the development.