News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates

New cladding for Portsmouth flats approved after fire risk showed improvements were needed following Grenfell fire

An eight-storey block of flats in Cosham can be reclad with new non-combustible materials after planning permission was granted by Portsmouth City Council.
By Josh Wright
Published 23rd May 2023, 07:04 BST- 2 min read

Vivid Housing, the owner of the 6 Portsmouth Road building which is made up of flats above an Anytime Fitness gym, put forward the proposals after a fire risk assessment found improvements were needed. Having been approved, the housing association will now be able to replace combustible cladding and balcony decking with a non-combustible alternative to meet the requirements of the EWS1 certificate introduced in the wake of the Grenfell fire.

Council planning officers welcomed this improvement, granting permission despite saying there would be a noticeable change to the appearance of the building as a result of the replacement material.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Under the approved plans, the current light grey cladding and balcony decking would be replaced with a darker ‘fire resilient’ Rockpanel material. Vivid said this would modernise the building’s look while improving its fire safety rating.

Artist's impression of what the building will look like after the work is carried outArtist's impression of what the building will look like after the work is carried out
Artist's impression of what the building will look like after the work is carried out
Most Popular

ALSO READ: Suella Braverman to face questions over speeding allegations

Vivid said the work was needed to make sure the building remains at a ‘high standard and is safe and habitable’ and would make sure it is ‘safe for residents for years to come; this is a significant benefit of the proposals’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Following a recent survey, it has been confirmed that there is a health and safety risk to the occupants and neighbouring community due to the combustible nature of some of the existing materials,’ it said in a statement submitted with the application.. ‘As such, the proposal seeks to replace the existing combustible insulated cladding panels with new non-combustible panels…This is necessary to provide a safe, fit-for-purpose residential environment.’

ALSO READ: Makro in Fareham could close to customers and transform into a distribution centre

Artist's impression of the flats before the workArtist's impression of the flats before the work
Artist's impression of the flats before the work

Fire engineer Tony Cash, who was commissioned by Vivid to assess the scheme, said the work was necessary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘An initial external wall fire safety inspection undertaken at the building…revealed that the external wall systems have a detrimental impact on the overall fire safety of the building and that remedial works are required,’ his report said.

Planning permission was granted earlier this month.

Related topics:PortsmouthPortsmouth City Council