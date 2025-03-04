New display signs will soon be popping up around Gosport town centre, adding to live time bus signs already installed at the new bus station.

Gosport Borough Council has granted permission for six signs – three freestanding digital totem signs and three digital display signs – around Gosport’s town centre.

Three will help the public find their way around the Harbour area and town centre and the other three will be used to display live bus times at the bus shelter.

A drawing showing the new double-sided information screens for Gosport | Trueform Digital/LDRS

The officer report said the first three signs will be freestanding, double-sided digital totem signs with 1.2m tall by 0.7m wide display screens and the screens will be dimmed at night.

One will be on the footpath just north of South Street, next to a pedestrian crossing; the second within the pedestrianised High Street on the corner of Nat Gonella Square outside the Town Hall; and the third on the footway between the end of High Street and the Gosport Ferry pier on Mumby Road. This sign will replace an existing wayfinding totem sign.

The officer report continued that signs four, five and six have already been installed at the new Gosport bus shelter. The signs display real-time bus times at the transport interchange.

All three signs have screens that are 1.8m high by 1m wide and 0.25m deep.The decision notice said for safety reasons, the digital screens cannot show moving images, and if they break down will default to a blank screen.

Planning officers approved application 24/00047/ADVT on February 28.