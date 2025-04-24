New flats to replace Wecock farm housing office

Google maps

Portsmouth City Council has agreed to fund the building of four new council homes on the site of the former Wecock Farm housing office.

The council approved a £759,000 budget for the project, which will be carried out over the next two years. The money will come from borrowing, along with either Right to Buy receipts kept by the council or grants from Homes England’s Affordable Homes Programme.

The former housing office, on Eagle Avenue in Waterlooville, was built in 2005 and sits next to the Acorn Community Centre. It supported 732 local homes until it closed in January this year, following a drop in demand and a consultation with residents.

Housing services will now be offered from the Leigh Park housing office on Stockheath Road.

Havant Borough Council granted planning permission in February. The new development will include two one-bedroom and two two-bedroom flats. Access and parking will remain unchanged.

Councillor Mary Vallely, a former staff member at the housing office, raised concerns about local tenants, saying many are single ex-servicemen who lack domestic skills, such as cooking, and struggle with substance or alcohol issues.

She asked why two-bedroom flats were planned instead of more single-occupancy homes. Officers explained that the layout worked best with the building as it is, without needing major changes.

Cllr Vallely also suggested adding shared kitchens or communal spaces to help residents learn cooking skills. Officers replied that twice-weekly surgieries at the Acorn Community Centre could offer that kind of support through the council's resident engagement team.

Councillor Raymond Dent asked how energy efficient the new homes would be. A council report said the aim was to “reduce energy poverty” and keep energy bills low for tenants.

Councillor Darren Sanders, Cabinet Member for Housing and Tackling Homelessness, asked about rent levels being discussed with Homes England. He pointed out the difference between social rent, which is about half the market rate, and affordable rent, which is usually 80 per cent of market prices and is currently planned for these homes.

Officers said that under the current extension of the Affordable Homes Programme, social rent will be prioritised.