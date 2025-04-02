Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New government funding will strengthen Portsmouth’s flood defences, with projects across the city helping to protect homes, businesses, and natural areas - with much needed money also allocated to Gosport too.

More than 1,000 flood defence projects across England will be built or repaired under a £2.65bn government plan to protect homes and businesses from rising flood risks.

One of the key projects is the North Portsea Island flood defence scheme, which will receive £13.8m to help protect a total of 4,200 homes. The scheme is part of ongoing work to safeguard low-lying areas in Portsmouth from coastal flooding.

The funding consists of £12.48m in flood defence grant with the approved £85.9m for the scheme. The remaining £1.39m will be used within the environmental statutory allowance, which aims to improve habitats and make sure the defences leave behind a “green legacy”.

Flood defences installed alongside Langstone Harbour in Portsmouth

Labour’s Amanda Martin, MP for Portsmouth North, welcomed the investment, saying she had recently brought the Secretary of State to Portsmouth to highlight the need for further flood protection. She said she was "really pleased" the government had listened and announced extra funding for sea defences at Farlington Marshes, Tipner, and Paulsgrove Lake.

“The government is investing in three projects in Portsmouth, with over £14m allocated to the north of the city. This will protect 1,081 homes and help prevent further coastal erosion at Farlington Marshes,” she said.

In addition to the North Portsea Island scheme, the Southsea Coastal Flood and Erosion Risk Management project will receive £7.3m to help protect Portsmouth South from rising sea levels.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan also welcomed the funding, saying that as climate change brings more extreme weather, protecting communities from flooding is "more vital than ever." He added: “I’ve supported the Southsea Coastal Defence programme from the start and worked with local people and businesses to ensure their views are heard.”

The government has also set aside £140m for projects already underway but struggling with rising costs. This includes the Alverstoke flood scheme in Hampshire and a coastal erosion project on the south coast.

Emma Hardy, the Labour Flooding Minister, wrote to Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage this week to confirm that the Alverstoke Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Scheme has been allocated £3,588,150 and the Hill Head to Portsmouth Harbour Entrance Beach Management Plan has been allocated £778,185.

Announcing the additional funding, Caroline Dinenage said: “I am delighted that the Government has finally recognised the urgent need to fill the £3.6 million funding gap for Alverstoke flood defences that was overseen by the Liberal Democrat administration of Gosport Borough Council.

“I have been pushing hard for this money since the destruction of Storm Pierrick last year, in which more than 50 homes and businesses found themselves underwater.

The flood water in Alverstoke got up to people's knees. Picture: Councillor Stephen Hammond | Stephen Hammond

“It’s vital that work begins as quickly as possible as the flood risk has now been upgraded meaning these kind of events are likely to become more common.”

Gosport Borough Councillor for Alverstoke ward, Zoe Huggins, said: “In Spring last year Alverstoke Village faced a devastating flood that profoundly impacted our residents and businesses.

“This significant funding announcement of over £4.3 million, including £3,588,150 for the Alverstoke Flood Scheme, is a crucial step toward addressing the risk of the increase in adverse weather and climate events we are witnessing.

“The Coastal Erosion Risk Management Scheme is also vital to our Borough’s flood defences and protection of our coastal habitats. Together, we are committed to ensuring the safety and resilience of our coastal community: people, homes and businesses.”