A new ‘family-friendly bistro’ in Waterlooville which faced opposition over its plans for a late-night alcohol licence has seen the hours curbed.

Credible Holdings Ltd had applied for a premises licence to sell alcohol and play live and recorded music from 8am until 2am daily at its eatery which it is planning to open at the former Natwest site in London Road.

But as previously reported by The News concerns had been raised about possible noise and antisocial behaviour which was voiced at a recent meeting of Havant Borough Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee meeting.

After hearing submissions the committee has granted a licence, but instead of allowing the hours at 8am to 2am it will be permitted from 8am to midnight on Sunday to Thursday and 8am to 1.30am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. On top of this no entry is to be permitted after midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The old Natwest bank building will be reopened as a restaurant and the company applied for a licence to serve alcohol, play music and have extended opening times. | Joe Williams

This comes after evidence was heard from objectors – The Police, Environmental Health, Licensing and a local resident – with five written objections also being considered. Havant resident Susan Eacott, representing her daughter who has just moved into the Waterlooville area said that if the premises was open later than other venues in the area, there would be an increased risk of public disorder as patrons leaving other venues would attempt to come to this one. The sub committee considered it ‘reasonable’ that restricting the licensable activities to the hours above and restricting entry after midnight would mitigate against this risk, said the council decision notice document.

The applicants, Stephanie Thomas and Fasu Miah of Credible Holdings wanted to show that they were not trying to create a late night drinking and nightclub establishment. At the meeting Mrs Thompson said they did not want bouncers at the door because it would give the wrong impression of the kind of establishment. She said security would create a higher risk of crime and disorder.

Ms Thomas said the new venue at The Exchange, 93 London Road would be in keeping with their existing establishments: the three Kassia restaurants in Denmead, Drayton and Stony Stratford, and Chandlers in Clanfield. They described the new venue as “a family-friendly bistro serving breakfast, lunch and dinner”, with quiz nights, live entertainment and general background music.

